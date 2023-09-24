Atlanta Falcons receiver Mack Hollins has a good matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 268.5 per game.

So far this year Hollins has six grabs (on 10 targets) for a team-best 91 yards, averaging 45.5 yards per game.

Hollins vs. the Lions

Hollins vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Hollins will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions allow 268.5 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Lions have given up four passing TDs to opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 25th in league play.

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Hollins Receiving Insights

Hollins has received 20.0% of his team's 50 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has 91 receiving yards on 10 targets to rank 41st in NFL play with 9.1 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, Hollins has not tallied a TD reception.

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

