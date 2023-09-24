Will Mack Hollins pay out his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Hollins' 91 yards receiving (45.5 per game) lead the Falcons. He has six catches on 10 targets.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0

