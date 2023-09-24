With the Atlanta Falcons playing the Detroit Lions in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyler Allgeier a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has rushed for 123 yards (61.5 per game) on 31 carries with two touchdowns.

Allgeier also makes an impact in the passing game, with 19 receiving yards on three catches (9.5 yards per game).

Allgeier had multiple rushing touchdowns in the only game he scored a rushing TD in this year.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0

