Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Bryce Elder on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (92-49).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has an 80-34 record (winning 70.2% of its games).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

In the 156 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-65-3).

The Braves have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 17-13-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-27 52-29 30-23 70-33 78-47 22-9

