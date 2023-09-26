When the Atlanta Braves (100-56) square off against the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:20 PM ET, Austin Riley will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Braves are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+115). The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.32 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 92, or 65.2%, of the 141 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 80-34 (winning 70.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 15 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Cubs as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

