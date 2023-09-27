Eddie Rosario vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .258 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 81 of 137 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.7% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.285
|AVG
|.229
|.324
|OBP
|.294
|.540
|SLG
|.377
|27
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|24
|63/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 29th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
