Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 30 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .290.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

In 68.7% of his 134 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Harris II has had an RBI in 37 games this year (27.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 74 .297 AVG .285 .332 OBP .325 .481 SLG .469 23 XBH 28 7 HR 11 25 RBI 29 44/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings