Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cubs on September 28, 2023
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger and others in the Atlanta Braves-Chicago Cubs matchup at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 213 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 104 runs with 70 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .336/.414/.596 on the year.
- Acuna will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 21
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 168 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 53 home runs, 103 walks and 134 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .281/.388/.602 on the season.
- Olson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI (151 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He has a .310/.359/.532 slash line on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI (174 total hits). He has swiped 41 bases.
- He has a .284/.349/.386 slash line on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 23
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.