Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week? We've got what you need.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Norcross High School at Duluth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Duluth, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shiloh High School at Apalachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Winder, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Atlanta Christian School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Milton, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron Christian Academy at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gwinnett High School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buford High School at Collins Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkview High School at South Gwinnett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Creek High School at Central Gwinnett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Berkmar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Dacula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dacula, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
