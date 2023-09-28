Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week? We've got what you need.

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Norcross High School at Duluth High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
  • Location: Duluth, GA
  • Conference: 7A - Region 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Shiloh High School at Apalachee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Winder, GA
  • Conference: 6A - Region 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Atlanta Christian School at Cambridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Milton, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron Christian Academy at Oconee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Watkinsville, GA
  • Conference: 3A - Region 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gwinnett High School at Meadowcreek High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Norcross, GA
  • Conference: 7A - Region 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Gainesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Gainesville, GA
  • Conference: 6A - Region 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Buford High School at Collins Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Suwanee, GA
  • Conference: 7A - Region 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkview High School at South Gwinnett High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Snellville, GA
  • Conference: 7A - Region 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Creek High School at Central Gwinnett High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Lawrenceville, GA
  • Conference: 7A - Region 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Berkmar High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Lilburn, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Dacula High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Dacula, GA
  • Conference: 7A - Region 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

