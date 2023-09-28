and square off in a Lacrosse match in one of many exciting matchups on the lacrosse schedule on Thursday.

Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!

Lacrosse Streaming Live Today

Watch Lacrosse: North America Invitational

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!