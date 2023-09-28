Michael Harris II vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .290 with 31 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 93 of 135 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%).
- He has scored in 53 games this year (39.3%), including 16 multi-run games (11.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|74
|.296
|AVG
|.285
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.481
|SLG
|.469
|24
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (10-8) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
