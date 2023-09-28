Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Newton County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Morrow High School at Alcovy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Loganville High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.