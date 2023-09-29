Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Douglas County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Alexander High School at Langston Hughes High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fairburn, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lithia Springs High School at Villa Rica High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Villa Rica, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chapel Hill High School at Maynard H Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    New Manchester High School at Douglas County High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Douglasville, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

