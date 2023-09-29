Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Douglas County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Alexander High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lithia Springs High School at Villa Rica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Villa Rica, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Maynard H Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
New Manchester High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.