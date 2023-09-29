Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Douglas County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Alexander High School at Langston Hughes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 6A - Region 5

6A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lithia Springs High School at Villa Rica High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Villa Rica, GA

Villa Rica, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Maynard H Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

New Manchester High School at Douglas County High School