Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
In Richmond County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
David Emanuel Academy at Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln County High School at Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 29
- Location: @Greenbrier - Evans, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TW Josey High School at Thomson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Thomson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Hephzibah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hephzibah, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harlem High School at Cross Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington County High School at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School - Augusta at Putnam County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Eatonton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy of Richmond County at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Madison, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Butler High School at Glenn Hills High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
