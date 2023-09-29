In Richmond County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

David Emanuel Academy at Westminster Schools of Augusta

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln County High School at Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 29

7:15 PM ET on September 29 Location: @Greenbrier - Evans, GA

@Greenbrier - Evans, GA Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8B

1A Division II - Region 8B How to Stream: Watch Here

TW Josey High School at Thomson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Thomson, GA

Thomson, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Hephzibah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hephzibah, GA

Hephzibah, GA Conference: 3A - Region 4

3A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Harlem High School at Cross Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA Conference: 3A - Region 4

3A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington County High School at Lucy C Laney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside High School - Augusta at Putnam County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Eatonton, GA

Eatonton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy of Richmond County at Morgan County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Madison, GA

Madison, GA Conference: 3A - Region 4

3A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Butler High School at Glenn Hills High School