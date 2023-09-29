In Richmond County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    David Emanuel Academy at Westminster Schools of Augusta

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Augusta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lincoln County High School at Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: @Greenbrier - Evans, GA
    • Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8B
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TW Josey High School at Thomson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Thomson, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salem High School at Hephzibah High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hephzibah, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harlem High School at Cross Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Augusta, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington County High School at Lucy C Laney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Augusta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westside High School - Augusta at Putnam County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Eatonton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Academy of Richmond County at Morgan County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Madison, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Butler High School at Glenn Hills High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Augusta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

