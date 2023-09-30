The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas features Alexis Thompson. The par-71 course spans 6,438 yards and the purse is $2,300,000.00 for the tournament, running from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Thompson at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Alexis Thompson Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Thompson has finished below par four times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Thompson has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five tournaments.

Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 22 -5 269 0 6 1 2 $360,754

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Thompson has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,599 yards, 161 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the 63rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Thompson shot better than 82% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Thompson recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Thompson had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Thompson's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average (5.3).

In that most recent tournament, Thompson's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Thompson finished the Kroger Queen City Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Thompson had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.