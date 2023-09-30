SEC foes match up when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) and the Auburn Tigers (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 13th-best in scoring offense (41.5 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (11.3 points allowed per game). Auburn has been thriving on defense, allowing just 16 points per contest (23rd-best). On offense, it ranks 52nd by putting up 32 points per game.

Find out how to watch this game on CBS in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Auburn vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Auburn Georgia 371 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 496.3 (19th) 298.5 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (16th) 197.8 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (62nd) 173.3 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.5 (11th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has compiled 561 yards (140.3 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 106 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 31 times for 143 yards (35.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Damari Alston has piled up 131 yards (on 26 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jay Fair has racked up 184 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Shane Hooks has racked up 106 receiving yards (26.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Rivaldo Fairweather has racked up 101 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 1,184 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.7% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and one interception this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 184 yards on 32 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 23 times for 96 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' team-high 255 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 26 targets) with two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 182 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dominic Lovett's 17 catches have turned into 169 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.