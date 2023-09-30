The Week 5 college football schedule has lots in store, including fans watching from Georgia. Among those contests is the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Auburn Tigers.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Tech (-21)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

VMI Keydets at Mercer Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Kennesaw State Owls at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)

