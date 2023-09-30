Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Week 5 college football schedule has lots in store, including fans watching from Georgia. Among those contests is the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Auburn Tigers.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Tech (-21)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
VMI Keydets at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)
