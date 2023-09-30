The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Georgia Southern is putting up 34.3 points per game on offense this season (41st in the FBS), and is giving up 18.3 points per game (32nd) on defense. With 415.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Coastal Carolina ranks 53rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 86th, giving up 382.5 total yards per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Coastal Carolina 480 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.3 (64th) 334.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (80th) 139.3 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.8 (91st) 340.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (31st) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (13th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 1,289 yards (322.3 ypg) on 132-of-182 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

OJ Arnold has 256 rushing yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on seven catches for 64 yards (16 per game).

Jalen White has racked up 184 yards on 34 attempts, scoring two times.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 29 receptions for 310 yards (77.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 283 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalen Cobb has hauled in 15 catches for 161 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per game.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,003 yards (250.8 ypg) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 34 times for 131 yards (32.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jared Brown is a key figure in this offense, with 95 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown and 208 receiving yards (52 per game) on 20 catches with one touchdown

Sam Pinckney leads his squad with 311 receiving yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' seven targets have resulted in five catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

