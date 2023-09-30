The Georgia State Panthers (4-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

On offense, Georgia State ranks 37th in the FBS with 439.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 97th in total defense (401 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Troy ranks 85th in the FBS (25.5 points per game), and it is 95th defensively (28 points allowed per contest).

Georgia State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Georgia State vs. Troy Key Statistics

Georgia State Troy 439.8 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.8 (60th) 401 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.8 (29th) 191.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (81st) 248.5 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.8 (38th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 994 yards (248.5 ypg) on 73-of-105 passing with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 263 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Marcus Carroll has racked up 508 yards on 96 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

Robert Lewis' leads his squad with 386 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 249-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

Jacari Carter has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 14 catches for 124 yards, an average of 31 yards per contest.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 1,046 yards (261.5 ypg) while completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has run for 514 yards on 80 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on seven catches, totaling 117 yards.

Jarris Williams has taken nine carries and totaled 48 yards with one touchdown.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 244 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Devonte Ross has put together a 175-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 23 targets.

Jabre Barber's 14 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 174 yards (43.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

