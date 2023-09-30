The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0), who have college football's 10th-ranked scoring defense, play the Auburn Tigers (3-1) and their 22nd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Bulldogs are massive, 14.5-point favorites. A total of 45.5 points has been set for this game.

Georgia has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 13th-best in total offense (496.3 yards per game) and 17th-best in total defense (282.3 yards allowed per game). Auburn has been excelling on defense, giving up only 298.5 total yards per contest (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 84th by posting 371 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -14.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Looking to place a bet on Georgia vs. Auburn? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

One of Georgia's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Georgia has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Georgia has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Bulldogs have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Georgia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 1,184 pass yards for Georgia, completing 72.7% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and one interception this season.

Daijun Edwards has 184 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 23 times for 96 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' 255 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has collected 22 receptions and two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has put up a 182-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 15 targets.

Dominic Lovett has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 17 catches for 169 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per contest.

Mykel Williams has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and three tackles.

Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia's tackle leader, has 14 tackles this year.

Tykee Smith has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.