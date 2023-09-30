The Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-3) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Charleston Southern ranks 19th-worst in scoring offense (14.5 points per game) and 12th-worst in scoring defense (42 points per game allowed) this season. Kennesaw State ranks 63rd with 347.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 71st with 367.8 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below

Kennesaw State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Kennesaw State vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Kennesaw State Charleston Southern 347.8 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.3 (126th) 367.8 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 512 (125th) 144.3 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 80.3 (117th) 203.5 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 76 (129th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State this season. He has 784 passing yards (196 per game) while completing 55.1% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 224 yards (56 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Gabriel Benyard is a key figure in this offense, with 95 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown and 293 receiving yards (73.3 per game) on 12 catches with four touchdowns

Blake Bohannon has five receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 132 yards (33 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaac Foster's 16 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 111 yards.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has 213 passing yards for Charleston Southern, completing 50% of his passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 41 times for 186 yards (46.5 per game), scoring two times.

JD Moore has carried the ball 38 times for 150 yards (37.5 per game) and one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' leads his squad with 61 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five receptions (out of six targets).

Fred Highsmith has hauled in three receptions totaling 37 yards so far this campaign.

Tyree Taylor has been the target of three passes and racked up three receptions for 36 yards, an average of 9 yards per contest.

