Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
Marcus Semien sits at 99 RBI, and will try to get his 100th when the Texas Rangers (89-71) meet the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-8) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6).
Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners' Castillo (14-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.24 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 32 games.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 33rd start in a row.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.
Luis Castillo vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.
- The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 13-for-47 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 innings this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.28 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
- Heaney is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Heaney will try to collect his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He is trying to keep a streak of four games without giving up an earned run intact.
Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners
- He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 12th in the league with 756 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (15th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 209 home runs (11th in the league).
- In 13 innings over four appearances against the Mariners this season, Heaney has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.385 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .196.
