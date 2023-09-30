The Mercer Bears (2-2) and the VMI Keydets (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Five Star Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

On offense, Mercer ranks 87th in the FCS with 309.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 95th in total defense (402.0 yards allowed per contest). VMI's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 12.3 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 30th with 21.8 points ceded per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Mercer vs. VMI Key Statistics

Mercer VMI 309.5 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.5 (90th) 402.0 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.5 (78th) 147.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.3 (104th) 162.0 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (82nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy leads Mercer with 644 yards (161.0 ypg) on 52-of-81 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 156 rushing yards on 36 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 38 times for 184 yards (46.0 per game), scoring two times.

Ty James' leads his squad with 315 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 19 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Devron Harper has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 207 yards so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon has been the target of five passes and hauled in five catches for 22 yards, an average of 5.5 yards per contest.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside leads VMI with 518 yards on 45-of-67 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Rashad Raymond has run for 189 yards on 46 carries so far this year.

Hunter Rice has piled up 184 yards (on 59 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chance Knox has racked up 205 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Aidan Twombly has 11 receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 170 yards (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Egypt Nelson has racked up 107 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or VMI gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.