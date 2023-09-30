The Week 5 college football slate includes three games involving schools from the Big South. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Howard Bison at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Rhode Island Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 FloSports Kennesaw State Owls at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

