Atlanta Braves (104-57) will match up with the Washington Nationals (70-91) at Truist Park on Sunday, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+180). The total is 11 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 11 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 146 times and won 96, or 65.8%, of those games.

The Braves have a 35-15 record (winning 70% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have won in 59, or 41%, of the 144 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 11-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+115) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+105)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

