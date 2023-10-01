The Atlanta Braves (104-57) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr., on a 14-game hitting streak, against the Washington Nationals (70-91) at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd and the Nationals will turn to Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:05 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

Dodd gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

The Nationals will send Rutledge (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.

Rutledge is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Rutledge will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Jackson Rutledge vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves team that is batting .276 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .502 (first in the league) with 305 total home runs (first in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Rutledge has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .188.

