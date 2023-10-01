Desmond Ridder will be facing the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Ridder leads Atlanta with 553 passing yards (184.3 per game). Ridder has also registered a 62.5% completion rate while throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. Also, Ridder has amassed 41 rushing yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries, scoring one TD on the ground.

Ridder vs. the Jaguars

Ridder vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Jacksonville in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Jaguars this season.

The 264.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored five touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 21st in the league in that category.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 189.5 (-115)

189.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has exceeded his passing yards prop total twice in three chances.

The Falcons have passed 49.2% of the time and run 50.8% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

With 88 attempts for 553 passing yards, Ridder is 24th in NFL play with 6.3 yards per attempt.

Ridder has completed a touchdown pass twice out of three games, but did not have multiple TDs either time.

He has three total touchdowns this season (60.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

Ridder accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his total 88 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder hit his rushing yards over once in three games played this season.

Ridder has one rushing touchdown this year in three games played.

He has two red zone carries for 14.3% of the team share (his team runs on 56% of its plays in the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-32 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-18 / 115 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

