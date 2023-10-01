Eddie Rosario vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Braves vs Nationals
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
|Braves vs Nationals Prediction
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .256.
- In 58.9% of his games this season (83 of 141), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 141 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (13.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40 games this season (28.4%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (14.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|67
|.280
|AVG
|.229
|.317
|OBP
|.294
|.520
|SLG
|.377
|27
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|50
|RBI
|24
|66/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.