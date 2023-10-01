The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 AM ET. Our computer model predicts the Jaguars will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Jaguars are averaging 19 points per game on offense (21st in NFL), and they rank 23rd defensively with 25 points allowed per game. The Falcons rank 25th with 283.3 total yards per game on offense, and they rank ninth with 287.7 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jaguars by 3) Under (43) Jaguars 22, Falcons 18

Falcons Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 43.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has won one game against the spread this year.

The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Games featuring Atlanta have gone over the point total once this season.

Falcons games average 42.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Jacksonville has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

So far this season, two Jacksonville games have hit the over.

The point total average for Jaguars games this season is 46.5, 3.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 19 25 13 27 31 21 Atlanta 18.3 18 24.5 17 6 20

