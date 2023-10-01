Falcons vs. Jaguars Injury Report — Week 4
Going into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2), the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, October 1 at Wembley Stadium.
The Falcons' last game was a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Jaguars head into the matchup after losing 37-17 to the Houston Texans in their last outing on September 24.
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Josh Ali
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|Quad
|Questionable
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Thumb
|Out
|Andrew Wingard
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josh Allen
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
Falcons vs. Jaguars Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- TV Info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Falcons Season Insights
- The Falcons are putting up 283.3 total yards per game on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 287.7 total yards per game (ninth-ranked).
- The Falcons rank 23rd in the NFL with 18.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank seventh with 18 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- While the Falcons' pass offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking fourth-worst with 155 passing yards per game, their defense ranks fourth-best with only 170 passing yards ceded per contest.
- Atlanta ranks 10th in the NFL with 128.3 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 18th with 117.7 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Falcons have registered four forced turnovers (13th in NFL) and committed two turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.
Falcons vs. Jaguars Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-3)
- Moneyline: Jaguars (-165), Falcons (+140)
- Total: 42.5 points
