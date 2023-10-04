MLB Playoffs Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, October 4
Wednesday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Blue Jays and the Twins, who will be sending Jose Berrios and Sonny Gray to the mound, respectively.
Keep reading to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for October 4.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (16-8) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|TB: Eflin
|25 (144 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (177.2 IP)
|3.63
|ERA
|3.50
|8.3
|K/9
|9.4
For a full report of the Eovaldi vs Eflin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -160
- TEX Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Rays
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Streaming: ABC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (11-12) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Gray (8-8) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|TOR: Berrios
|MIN: Gray
|32 (189.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (184 IP)
|3.65
|ERA
|2.74
|8.7
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Twins
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (17-9) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (12-10) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|ARI: Gallen
|MIL: Peralta
|34 (210 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (165.2 IP)
|3.47
|ERA
|3.80
|9.4
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -130
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-7) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Aaron Nola (12-9) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|MIA: Garrett
|PHI: Nola
|31 (159.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (193.2 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|4.46
|8.8
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- MIA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Phillies
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
