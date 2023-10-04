Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Muscogee County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Brookstone School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 4
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Columbus High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardaway High School at Cairo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cairo, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
