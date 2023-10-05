Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Decatur County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Decatur County, Georgia has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Decatur County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Bainbridge High School at Westover Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Albany, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
