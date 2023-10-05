Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dougherty County, Georgia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bainbridge High School at Westover Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Albany, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Columbus High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherwood Christian Academy at Young Americans Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Conyers, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood School at Deerfield-Windsor School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Crisp County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Albany, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
