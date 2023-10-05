Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Gwinnett County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Forsyth High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Athens Academy at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lilburn, HI
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White County High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron Christian Academy at Monroe Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Monroe, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shiloh High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
