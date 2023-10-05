If you reside in Toombs County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Toombs County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Robert Toombs Christian Academy at Frederica Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: St. Simons Island, GA

St. Simons Island, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tattnall County High School at Vidalia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Vidalia, GA

Vidalia, GA Conference: 2A - Region 3

2A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Toombs County High School at Appling County High School