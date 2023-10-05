Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Troup County, Georgia this week? We've got you covered.
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Riverdale High School at Troup County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Clayton High School at LaGrange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Callaway High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
