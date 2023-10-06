As play in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Laura Siegemund against Jasmine Paolini. Siegemund is +900 to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Siegemund at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Siegemund's Next Match

Siegemund is in the quarterfinals, where she will face Paolini on Friday, October 13 at 4:15 AM ET (after getting past Liudmila Samsonova 3-6, 6-2, 6-1).

Siegemund Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Siegemund defeated No. 16-ranked Samsonova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Siegemund is 24-14 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

In 10 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Siegemund is 17-10 in matches.

Siegemund, over the past 12 months, has played 38 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.1 games per match.

In her 27 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Siegemund has averaged 23.2 games.

Over the past year, Siegemund has been victorious in 34.7% of her return games and 69.9% of her service games.

Siegemund has claimed 67.9% of her service games on hard courts and 36.8% of her return games over the past year.

