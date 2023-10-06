Union and Holy Cross hit the ice on ESPN+ in one of many exciting matchups on the NCAA Women's Hockey schedule on Friday.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Penn State vs Colgate

Watch Clarkson vs Vermont

Watch Quinnipiac vs New Hampshire

Watch Northeastern vs Boston University

Watch Providence vs St. Lawrence

Watch McGill vs Harvard

Watch Holy Cross vs Union

Watch vs Minnesota State at Sacred Heart

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.