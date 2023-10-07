Adam Svensson will take to the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,461-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +4000

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Svensson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Svensson has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 33 -5 278 1 20 1 3 $4M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Svensson has had an average finish of 47th with a personal best of 39th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Svensson finished 54th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Svensson has played in the past year has been 167 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Svensson shot better than 67% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Svensson carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Svensson did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Svensson's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the tournament average of 8.8.

At that last outing, Svensson's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Svensson finished the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Svensson finished without one.

