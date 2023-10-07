Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Baldwin County, Georgia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Baldwin County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Louisburg High School at Georgia Military College
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Milledgeville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.