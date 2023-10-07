Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crisp County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Crisp County, Georgia this week? We've got you covered.
Crisp County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Crisp County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Albany, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
