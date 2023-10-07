Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Fans watching from Georgia will have their eyes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets versus the Miami Hurricanes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 6 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Tennessee State Tigers at Kennesaw State Owls
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-19.5)
