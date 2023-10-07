Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of the country's best passing attacks meet when the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) carry college football's 21st-ranked passing game into a clash with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3), who have the No. 17 pass attack, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Hurricanes are massive, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1700
|+890
Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
