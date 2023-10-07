Two of the nation's best passing offenses square off when the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) take college football's 21st-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3), who have the No. 17 passing offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Hurricanes are double-digit, 20.5-point favorites. The game's point total is set at 57.5.

Miami (FL) has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (seventh-best with 519 yards per game) and total defense (12th-best with 273 yards allowed per game) this season. While Georgia Tech's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 18th-worst by surrendering 427.8 total yards per game, its offense ranks 19th-best with 467.4 total yards per contest.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -20.5 -105 -115 57.5 -110 -110 -1600 +900

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are gaining 423.7 yards per game (-3-worst in college football) and allowing 458 (-27-worst), ranking them among the worst squads in both categories.

The Yellow Jackets are ninth-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.7 per game) and -77-worst in points allowed (34).

Georgia Tech is gaining 292.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (42nd in the nation), and conceding 225.3 per game (-11-worst).

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets have rushed for 131.3 yards per game (-29-worst in college football), and conceded 232.7 on the ground (-111-worst).

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of Georgia Tech's four games with a set total.

This season, Georgia Tech has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Georgia Tech has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 1,480 yards (296 per game) while completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 176 yards with one touchdown.

Jamal Haynes has rushed for 376 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 112 yards.

Trevion Cooley has been given 41 carries and totaled 211 yards with three touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has registered 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 335 (67 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 257-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 29 targets.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 194 reciving yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kyle Kennard, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has amassed four sacks, four TFL, 27 tackles, and one interception.

Jaylon King has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 18 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

