After two rounds of play in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, Ben Griffin is atop the leaderboard (-14). Watch the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

8:10 AM ET Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards

Par 72/7,461 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Ben Griffin 1st -14 67-63 Henrik Norlander 2nd -12 65-67 Harrison Endycott 2nd -12 67-65 Carl Yuan 2nd -12 66-66 Luke List 2nd -12 66-66

Want to place a bet on the Sanderson Farms Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sanderson Farms Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.