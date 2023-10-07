Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word | McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Week 6 Southland Results

Incarnate Word 33 SE Louisiana 26

  • Pregame Favorite: Incarnate Word (-20.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Incarnate Word Leaders

  • Passing: Zach Calzada (23-for-32, 304 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (9 ATT, 54 YDS)
  • Receiving: Brandon Porter (10 TAR, 10 REC, 182 YDS, 1 TD)

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Passing: Eli Sawyer (27-for-40, 271 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Harlan Dixon (13 ATT, 55 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jaylon Domingeaux (4 TAR, 4 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Incarnate WordSE Louisiana
371Total Yards416
304Passing Yards271
67Rushing Yards145
3Turnovers1

Texas A&M-Commerce 41 McNeese 10

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

  • Passing: Josh Magana (12-for-21, 266 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ra'veion Hargrove (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jabari Khepera (2 TAR, 1 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

McNeese Leaders

  • Passing: Nate Glantz (10-for-18, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: D'Angelo Durham (13 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: Makhi Paris (8 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CommerceMcNeese
470Total Yards280
312Passing Yards216
158Rushing Yards64
1Turnovers1

Next Week's Southland Games

Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Strawberry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Husky Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

