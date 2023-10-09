As of October 9 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +185

+185 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), the Falcons are 16th-best in the NFL. They are way higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Falcons' Super Bowl odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +6600. Among all teams in the league, that is the 16th-biggest change.

The Falcons' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.5%.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this season.

One Falcons game (out of five) has gone over the point total this year.

The Falcons have been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 20th in the NFL with 316.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons are averaging 16.6 points per game on offense (27th in NFL), and they rank 10th defensively with 19.2 points allowed per game.

Falcons Impact Players

In five games, Desmond Ridder has passed for 1,073 yards (214.6 per game), with four TDs and three INTs, and completing 65.4%.

On the ground, Ridder has scored two TDs and picked up 57 yards.

On the ground, Bijan Robinson has scored zero TDs and picked up 364 yards (72.8 per game).

In the passing game, Robinson has scored two times, with 21 receptions for 146 yards.

In five games, Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 191 yards (38.2 per game) and two scores.

Drake London has 17 receptions for 204 yards (40.8 per game) and two TDs in five games.

On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped lead the way with three picks to go with 35 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in five games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +75000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1400 4 October 1 @ Jaguars L 23-7 +2500 5 October 8 Texans W 21-19 +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +15000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +10000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +75000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +75000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.