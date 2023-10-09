Sean Murphy vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 154 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .251.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 61 of 107 games this year (57.0%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.6%).
- In 18.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (45.8%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.253
|AVG
|.250
|.367
|OBP
|.364
|.441
|SLG
|.516
|19
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|38
|54/27
|K/BB
|44/22
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
