Matt Olson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the NLDS.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 172 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 during his last outings.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this year (116 of 164), with at least two hits 47 times (28.7%).
- In 28% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 78 games this year (47.6%), including 36 games with more than one RBI (22%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- In 58.5% of his games this year (96 of 164), he has scored, and in 29 of those games (17.7%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.301
|AVG
|.266
|.405
|OBP
|.374
|.640
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|73
|RBI
|66
|77/50
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
